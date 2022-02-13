Rihanna reveals how being pregnant impacted her day-to-day fashion

Pop singer Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with beau A$AP Rocky, is happy to face all the challenges amidst pregnancy.

Speaking recently at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event, the Love On The Brain singer discussed bringing her fashion A-game despite her changing body.

The 33-year-old singer said that she has embraced the good and the bad that has come with her newfound curves.

Noting that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to play with fashion while pregnant, Rihanna told, “I like it. I’m enjoying it.”

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “We Found Love” singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” Also Read: Rihanna leaves fans guessing gender of the baby after she drops hint

Talking about her pregnancy blues, Rihanna admitted that wearing makeup instantly makes her feel better.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.”

“But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she added.

“You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” confessed the mommy-to-be.

