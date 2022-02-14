Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s latest images in a bright red costume have sparked outrage on the internet.

The singing sensation and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were photographed together at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles, and fans have been swooning over their looks ever since.

Rihanna surprised the customers by wearing a bright red robe from her own line and matching heels for the night out. The Love on the Brain singer hid her expanding baby bump with the hood of her robe and wore her hair in a tidy ponytail.

Rocky, on the other hand, was dressed in a grey suit decorated with sparkles, which he combined with a white dress shirt and a black tie below. The Praise the Lord singer also wore red and silver sneakers, which complemented Rihanna’s ensemble.

The couple stood in front of mannequins from Rihanna’s new Valentine’s Day collection, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. Rocky’s knockout beauty have won the hearts of admirers, who have asked that the singer reveal more about her upcoming baby.