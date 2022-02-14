Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
Rihanna

Rihanna’s latest images in a bright red costume have sparked outrage on the internet.

The singing sensation and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were photographed together at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles, and fans have been swooning over their looks ever since.

Rihanna

Rihanna surprised the customers by wearing a bright red robe from her own line and matching heels for the night out. The Love on the Brain singer hid her expanding baby bump with the hood of her robe and wore her hair in a tidy ponytail.

Rihanna

Rocky, on the other hand, was dressed in a grey suit decorated with sparkles, which he combined with a white dress shirt and a black tie below. The Praise the Lord singer also wore red and silver sneakers, which complemented Rihanna’s ensemble.

The couple stood in front of mannequins from Rihanna’s new Valentine’s Day collection, Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky. Rocky’s knockout beauty have won the hearts of admirers, who have asked that the singer reveal more about her upcoming baby.

 

Read More

17 mins ago
Princess Eugenie is the first royal to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the United States

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, went from Windsor to California to visit...
22 mins ago
Sinead O' Conner says her final goodbyes to music following the murder of her son Shane.

Sinead O' Conner, an Irish singer-songwriter, has said that she will not...
31 mins ago
Matt LeBlanc, star of 'FRIENDS,' and his six-year girlfriend have split up

Matt LeBlanc, best known for his role in the hit American comedy...
36 mins ago
J-Hope of BTS expresses 'love' for famous 2022 Super Bowl half-time performances.

J-Hope of BTS grants fans an intimate seat near his TV as...
42 mins ago
Lisa from Blackpink turns heads in a seductive perfume combination

Lisa of BlackPink dials up the heat with an enticing and gorgeous...
48 mins ago
In an honest update, BTS' Jin transforms into ARMYs' 'Little Prince.'

BTS' Jin surprises fans with a Valentine's Day special and ends up...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nick Jonas
5 mins ago
Nick Jonas congratulates the Los Angeles Rams on their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

US singer Nick Jonas congratulated the Los Angeles Rams on their Super...
Kanye West
8 mins ago
Coodie Simmons is ‘disappointed’ in Kanye West’s documentary editing squabble.

The director of Netflix's new Kanye West documentary was unhappy – but...
Dwayne Johnson
14 mins ago
Dwayne Johnson energises fans ahead of the Super Bowl and Olympics marathons

Dwayne Johnson, a Hollywood actor and rapper, celebrates the Superbowl and Olympic...
Princess Eugenie
17 mins ago
Princess Eugenie is the first royal to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the United States

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, went from Windsor to California to visit...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600