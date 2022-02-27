Rising stars of the modelling world

A few new faces have not only taken the internet by storm but are also on every fashionista radar in the country

Fatima Hasan

From being an influencer to an all-time model to being the face of several brand campaigns, this model does it all whilst looking high fashion.

Sona Rafiq

She may have majored in finance, but the world of fashion pulled her in as she quickly became a sought after model from here to even across the border.

Khushhal Khan

Winning the rising star label last year has got everything to do with his talent, from acting to modelling, this particular artist is slowly dominating the media world.

Eman Suleman

After being titled Best Emerging Model at the Lux Style Awards, Suleman has only grown in the industry, serving looks and aesthetics to die for.

Sachal Afzal

Spotted by a photographer at a Career Expo while walking the ramp, Afzal has gone on to don some of the biggest designer brands in the country.

Maha Tahirani

Not only has she received the Model for the Year tag at the LSA’s, but the talent has risen to become an industry staple, turning out incredible looks every time.

Mamia Shajaffar

Ignoring criticism from every corner, this particular entrant is set on making it in the industry in all her fashionable realness.