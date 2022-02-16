Robert Pattinson abandons intentions and terms for bringing Robin back in the future

Robert Pattinson has revealed a probable edition of a sidekick for his portrayal of The Batman in the future film.

During a Q&A with Insider, Pattinson discussed the possibility of introducing a Robin into the Batman universe.

When considering a sidekick for the caped crusader, he begins by drafting a guideline that he ‘shall enforce.’

He began by acknowledging, “He must be 13 years old. That’s the only way I’m going to accept it.”

Pattinson went on to clarify his pick during the interview, admitting to having enjoyed the 1988 comic narrative by Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo. In it, the Joker viciously murders the second Robin, only to be replaced by a more lethal version of Batman.

He also stated, before concluding, “People are terrified of it, but it’s actually rather exhilarating. It would be a pretty enjoyable addition, in my opinion.”