Robert Pattinson’s agent taken aback from his odd request

Robert Pattinson talks about how he got the part of Batman.

The 35-year-old actor revealed to a news agency on Monday that his agent was taken aback by his request. The infamous request was to play the renowned cape crusader.

“I was going for something very different,” he admitted. During this period, he discovered that Ben Affleck had decided not to return to the Batman franchise.

“For the following year or two,” the Twilight star “just continued obsessively checking up” on the part.

“‘Oh, fascinating,’ even my agents said. ‘Didn’t you say you only wanted to play complete lunatics?’ ‘He’s a freak!’ I exclaimed.”

He understood it would be difficult to follow in the footsteps of George Clooney and Ben Affleck if he secured the job.

“However, with the other parts I was interested in at the time, I never really believed I’d be anywhere near to achieving it.”

Robert admitted that he has seen all of the Batman films when asked about his passion for the franchise.

“I’ve watched every single [Batman] movie in the theatre,” he remarked, “which I can’t say I’ve done for any other franchise.” ‘I had been anticipating their release for a long time.’ It was a mix of being attracted to it but also feeling that there had been a lot of movies done about it, and none of them were good.