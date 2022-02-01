Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:38 pm

Robert Pattinson’s agent taken aback from his odd request

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 04:38 pm

Robert Pattinson talks about how he got the part of Batman.

The 35-year-old actor revealed to a news agency on Monday that his agent was taken aback by his request. The infamous request was to play the renowned cape crusader.

“I was going for something very different,” he admitted. During this period, he discovered that Ben Affleck had decided not to return to the Batman franchise.

“For the following year or two,” the Twilight star “just continued obsessively checking up” on the part.

Read more: The trailer for Robert Pattinson’s film “The Batman” will be released today on 16 Oct’2021

“‘Oh, fascinating,’ even my agents said. ‘Didn’t you say you only wanted to play complete lunatics?’ ‘He’s a freak!’ I exclaimed.”

He understood it would be difficult to follow in the footsteps of George Clooney and Ben Affleck if he secured the job.

“However, with the other parts I was interested in at the time, I never really believed I’d be anywhere near to achieving it.”

Read more: Robert Pattinson may do a film with Korean director Bong-Joon-ho

Robert admitted that he has seen all of the Batman films when asked about his passion for the franchise.

“I’ve watched every single [Batman] movie in the theatre,” he remarked, “which I can’t say I’ve done for any other franchise.” ‘I had been anticipating their release for a long time.’ It was a mix of being attracted to it but also feeling that there had been a lot of movies done about it, and none of them were good.

Read More

2 hours ago
Frank Turner joins the band wagon on talk about his mental health

Frank Turner, a British singer-songwriter, has had a long and illustrious career...
2 hours ago
Kanye West is found working with accused rapist Marilyn Manson

For Donda 2, Kanye West has teamed up with Marilyn Manson. The...
2 hours ago
Moses J. Moseley is found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia

Moses J. Moseley, star of The Walking Dead, has died at the...
2 hours ago
Cristano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shows relationship goals in I Am Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are reminiscing about their...
2 hours ago
Shabana Azmi got covid-positive, isolates herself at home

Shabana Azmi, the legendary actor, announced on social media that she had...
21 hours ago
All eyes turned to Charlotte Casiraghi when she rode a horse in Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris

At Chanel's Haute Couture show in Paris, the French fashion brand broke...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Janhvi Kapoor
6 mins ago
Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor shares hilarious chat over Gehraiyaan

Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption...
7 mins ago
A Chinese specialist predicts the future for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As the Chinese New Year approaches, a Chinese zodiac specialist has shared...
15 mins ago
Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

Andrew Garfield, a Hollywood actor, recently wore his heart on his sleeve...
IU vs MS
19 mins ago
Islamabad vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet in the eighth match of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600