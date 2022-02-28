Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Royal fans are ecstatic as Prince George performs a tribute to the Queen at a rugby match

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 08:50 pm
Prince George

Royal fans are ecstatic as Prince George performs a tribute to the Queen at a rugby match.

Prince George made a rare appearance at the England v Wales rugby match, which delighted royal fans.

The eighth-year-old, who is third in line to the throne, attended the Six Nations match at Twickenham.

Of course, his father, Prince William, was there as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, and his mother, Kate, was there as patron of the Rugby Football Union.

George accompanied his parents as they met with representatives from the two rugby football unions before joining them in the stands for the big game.

And it appears that the youngster delighted royal fans when he was caught on camera singing every word of the national anthem, God Save the Queen, alongside both William and Kate.

Throughout the song, George could be seen looking up to both of his parents for reassurance as he sang the famous words.

And royal fans couldn’t stop laughing as they commented on a video of him singing the anthem, which pays tribute to his great-grandmother the Queen, whom he used to call “Gan Gan” when he was younger.

One royal commented on the clip saying: “Wills & Kate singing national anthem was a treat…. and the shy Prince George singing for his Gan Gan.”

Another said: “Bless his heart! He kept checking his parents out to see if they were singing and he got bolder.”

One remarked: “It was lovely to see Prince George singing the national anthem.”

And another wrote: “Wonderful outing with Mom and Dad! Prince George is such a credit to his parents and indeed the country. Loved the brightening on his face when singing God Save the Queen.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, George revealed he’s learning to play rugby and teased his mother Kate, saying, “But I haven’t tackled you yet!”

Kate revealed how George is getting ready to start playing rugby at school as the Cambridges met with RFU officials before kickoff.

After telling his mother that he’s been learning to tackle, he turned to his mother and joked, “But I haven’t tackled you yet!”

“Yes, you have!” Kate exclaimed, laughing.

 

 

