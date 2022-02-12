‘Royal pressures’ were discarded by Prince Harry in favour of ‘California sun,’ sources

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s decision to escape the strains of royal life in order to soak up some California rays.

Body language specialist Darren Stanton stated this in an interview with the online video game site Slingo, and he also stated that Prince Harry seemed “refreshed by some time away from the public spotlight.”

“His lifestyle in California, and even simply being away from the regular pressures of living a fixed schedule as a Royal, will have helped with this,” Mr Stanton said, “and it appears like he is finding his feet in his new life.”

“His voice tone and pitch are also important indicators of his mental condition.” His tone has been serious and monotone in previous press appearances. However, throughout his media appearances this week, we have heard a variety of pitches and a spectrum of emotions.”

Before conclusion, he stated, “We will likely witness a lot happier version of Harry – especially where he is becoming even more involved in his charitable work and being an advocate for good around the world like his mother was.”