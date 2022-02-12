Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 12:32 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

‘Royal pressures’ were discarded by Prince Harry in favour of ‘California sun,’ sources

Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 12:32 am
Prince Harry

Experts weigh in on Prince Harry’s decision to escape the strains of royal life in order to soak up some California rays.

Body language specialist Darren Stanton stated this in an interview with the online video game site Slingo, and he also stated that Prince Harry seemed “refreshed by some time away from the public spotlight.”

“His lifestyle in California, and even simply being away from the regular pressures of living a fixed schedule as a Royal, will have helped with this,” Mr Stanton said, “and it appears like he is finding his feet in his new life.”

“His voice tone and pitch are also important indicators of his mental condition.” His tone has been serious and monotone in previous press appearances. However, throughout his media appearances this week, we have heard a variety of pitches and a spectrum of emotions.”

Before conclusion, he stated, “We will likely witness a lot happier version of Harry – especially where he is becoming even more involved in his charitable work and being an advocate for good around the world like his mother was.”

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Prior to their royal wedding, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared an ordinary home

According to reports, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who could take over...
2 hours ago
Kanye West and Julia Fox fight to keep their romance alive amidst their hectic schedules.

Kanye West and Julia Fox are battling to keep their romance alive...
2 hours ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral

Throwback when Pakistan’s famous Model and Tiktoker Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is guarding her 'crown' as Kanye West's dispute grows.

Kim Kardashian provides her fans Friday motivation by sharing an inspiring phrase...
4 hours ago
Diana's gift for Prince William's 13th birthday left him Surprised

When she offered her son Prince William a risqué surprise for his...
4 hours ago
What is Camilla's Pet Name? Prince Charles Loves it

While Prince Charles may give his wife Camilla some cute pet names,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
34 mins ago
The participation of the Queen renders Prince Harry’s incendiary biography ‘irrelevant.’

Experts wonder if Queen Elizabeth's involvement was a pre-planned bulwark against any...
Samsung Galaxy S21 Vs S2
40 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 Vs S22 : unpacking the key specs

It's that time of year again when Samsung hosts an Unpacked event...
PSL Schedule 2022
45 mins ago
Today’s PSL 2022 schedule, Feb 13

LAHORE: The second leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has already...
Galaxy S22
56 mins ago
This Galaxy S22 Ultra commercial is the most family-friendly video you’ll see today

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra advertisement from Samsung is a cute little...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600