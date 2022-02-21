Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 08:38 pm
Royals are ‘Concerned’ as the Queen Elizabeth catches Covid and Harry’s isolation is ’emphasised,’ expert

According to an expert, members of the royal family are understandably “worried” about the Queen’s positive Covid-19 test.

Buckingham Palace has stated that the Monarch is suffering from “mild cold symptoms” but intends to continue with light royal activities.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson, author of William: The Making of a Modern Monarch, voiced concern over the Queen’s desire to continue working, but thinks major royal activities, such as the Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to Copenhagen this week, would have been cancelled if the situation was serious.

He tells The Mirror, “The Queen has been the great role model throughout the Covid-19 Pandemic.”

“Her Majesty told us in a powerful televised public address that, “we will meet again” when so many were missing their loved ones during the lockdowns.

“She made sure the public knew she had been fully vaccinated and urged everyone to “think about other people” and get a jabbed when they were offered one.

 

