Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rumor has it; Jennifer Lopez loves Rom-com

Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:38 pm

Jennifer Lopez claims to have a soft spot for romantic comedies, which explains why she has starred in a number of them, including her next film ‘Marry Me.’
‘The Wedding Planner,’ ‘Maid in Manhattan,’ ‘Shall We Dance?,’ ‘Monster-in-Law,’ and ‘The Back-up Plan’ were among the prominent rom-coms that the singer-actor featured in between 2000 and 2010.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez feels ‘so lucky’ to be with beau Ben Affleck for the second time

“Yes, I agree (have a special place in my heart for rom-com). That’s why I’ve done so many of them throughout the years. “During the virtual news conference, Lopez responded to a question.
As a moviegoer, she enjoys romantic comedies, particularly those featuring Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts, according to the pop diva.

“They’re some of my all-time favorite films, whether it’s ‘When Harry Met Sally’ or ‘Prelude to a Kiss,’ or any of the Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts films; they’re all that I grew up on in a manner. They’re amazing, and I adore them “she continued.
Lopez’s most recent romantic comedy was 2018’s ‘Second Act.’
Working on ‘Marry Me,’ which she also produced, was like a “homecoming” of sorts for the 52-year-old actor, who hadn’t done a rom-com in a few years.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez refuses to share photos with Ben Affleck, know why

“I’m delighted to be able to do a couple (of them) this year,” J lo said. “I’ll have two coming out this year, ‘Marry Me,’ and then ‘Shotgun Wedding.’ Which I did with Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding’ will come out at some point.”

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Demi Lovato spilled the beans on her inspiration for her song Fiimy

Demi Lovato spoke to Rolling Stone recently about where she got the...
2 hours ago
Celebrities rush to congratulates the new Parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are now parents for the second time....
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian has reportedly done being nice

Kim Kardashian was forced to make a public statement in response to...
2 hours ago
Kanye West has finally took a mature decision to take down all of his recent Instagram posts about Ex Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has officially taken down all of his recent Instagram posts...
2 hours ago
Billie Eilish, the fans favorite! For such reasons!

Billie Eilish is incredibly concerned about her fans, as evidenced by the...
2 hours ago
Tom Holland talks about his experience of shooting in the film Uncharted

Tom Holland is gearing up for the premiere of Uncharted, his forthcoming...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as 'X-Men,' 'Filth,' and...
IAEA to visit crippled Fukushima plant ahead of Japan's plan to dump toxic water into Pacific
4 mins ago
IAEA to visit crippled Fukushima plant ahead of Japan’s plan to dump toxic water into Pacific

TOKYO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plans...
Death on the Nile’
5 mins ago
‘Death on the Nile’ Review: Gal Gadot Shines and Kenneth Branagh Steps Up His Agatha Christie Game

Death on the Nile: Agatha Christie was born in 1890, and the...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive threats in UK
5 mins ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called pathetic for their $25m Spotify deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $25 million Spotify contract has gotten them...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600