Rumor has it; Jennifer Lopez loves Rom-com

Jennifer Lopez claims to have a soft spot for romantic comedies, which explains why she has starred in a number of them, including her next film ‘Marry Me.’

‘The Wedding Planner,’ ‘Maid in Manhattan,’ ‘Shall We Dance?,’ ‘Monster-in-Law,’ and ‘The Back-up Plan’ were among the prominent rom-coms that the singer-actor featured in between 2000 and 2010.

“Yes, I agree (have a special place in my heart for rom-com). That’s why I’ve done so many of them throughout the years. “During the virtual news conference, Lopez responded to a question.

As a moviegoer, she enjoys romantic comedies, particularly those featuring Meg Ryan and Julia Roberts, according to the pop diva.

“They’re some of my all-time favorite films, whether it’s ‘When Harry Met Sally’ or ‘Prelude to a Kiss,’ or any of the Meg Ryan or Julia Roberts films; they’re all that I grew up on in a manner. They’re amazing, and I adore them “she continued.

Lopez’s most recent romantic comedy was 2018’s ‘Second Act.’

Working on ‘Marry Me,’ which she also produced, was like a “homecoming” of sorts for the 52-year-old actor, who hadn’t done a rom-com in a few years.

“I’m delighted to be able to do a couple (of them) this year,” J lo said. “I’ll have two coming out this year, ‘Marry Me,’ and then ‘Shotgun Wedding.’ Which I did with Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding’ will come out at some point.”

