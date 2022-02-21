Ryan Gosling never thought that the Backstreet Boys will ever be famous

Ryan Gosling doubted that The Backstreet Boys would be successful. The Hollywood hunk is known for his appearances in The Notebook and La La Land. He began his career as a child actor in Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club when he was 13 years old. For his acting, he is now admired by millions of people all over the world.

Gosling is set to star in Derek Cianfrance’s upcoming film ‘Wolfman,’ according to earlier reports. The pair previously collaborated on Gosling’s two critically praised films, Blue Valentine (2010) and The Place Beyond the Pines (2012).

Read more: Britney Spears & Backstreet Boys Make Fans’ ’90s Dreams Come True

“Him, Justin [Timberlake], Christina [Aguilera], Britney [Spears], everyone,” the Backstreet Boys member continued. “We were basically every other day playing basketball.” The gathering had begun. I was constantly telling him how enormous this was going to be. ‘Dude, New Kids [on the Block] already did it,’ he says. This isn’t going to work. When talking about Ryan Gosling, McLean continued, “Just shoot the ball.”

Read more: Princess of Pop Britney Spears shares her favorite childhood book

“Cut to him being wrong, and it worked,” McLean joked. Gosling was reportedly rumored to have been approached about joining the band, but he declined. The Boys also clarified the rumors at the time, stating that he would never audition.

Despite what a teenage Ryan Gosling stated, The Backstreet Boys soared with the hit single Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) in 1997 and went on to have a string of further hits, including I Want It That Way in 1999.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com