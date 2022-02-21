Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:10 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Ryan Gosling never thought that the Backstreet Boys will ever be famous

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:10 pm

Ryan Gosling doubted that The Backstreet Boys would be successful. The Hollywood hunk is known for his appearances in The Notebook and La La Land. He began his career as a child actor in Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club when he was 13 years old. For his acting, he is now admired by millions of people all over the world.

Gosling is set to star in Derek Cianfrance’s upcoming film ‘Wolfman,’ according to earlier reports. The pair previously collaborated on Gosling’s two critically praised films, Blue Valentine (2010) and The Place Beyond the Pines (2012).

Read more: Britney Spears & Backstreet Boys Make Fans’ ’90s Dreams Come True

“Him, Justin [Timberlake], Christina [Aguilera], Britney [Spears], everyone,” the Backstreet Boys member continued. “We were basically every other day playing basketball.” The gathering had begun. I was constantly telling him how enormous this was going to be. ‘Dude, New Kids [on the Block] already did it,’ he says. This isn’t going to work. When talking about Ryan Gosling, McLean continued, “Just shoot the ball.”

Read more: Princess of Pop Britney Spears shares her favorite childhood book
“Cut to him being wrong, and it worked,” McLean joked. Gosling was reportedly rumored to have been approached about joining the band, but he declined. The Boys also clarified the rumors at the time, stating that he would never audition.

Despite what a teenage Ryan Gosling stated, The Backstreet Boys soared with the hit single Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) in 1997 and went on to have a string of further hits, including I Want It That Way in 1999.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

4 days ago
Mark Wahlberg is spilling the beans on his Valentine's Day blunder, and it's hilarious

Mark Wahlberg revealed how he botched up Valentine's Day for his wife...
4 days ago
Is Travis Baker moving to Napa?

In Travis Baker's life, it's all about what his heart desires. It's...
4 days ago
Ryan Reynolds is not a part of Multiverse of Madness as confirmed by the actor

Ryan Reynolds will not feature in the upcoming MCU film, Doctor Strange...
4 days ago
Pete Davidson makes a comeback to social media after the year 2018

Pete Davidson has been in the news for two reasons: first, his...
4 days ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya photographed while holding hands

Tom Holland and Zendaya are not just fan favorites for Spider-Man and...
4 days ago
Britney Spears felt heard when the Congress invited her to share her story

Britney Spears took to Instagram to post a photo of a letter...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Milk
4 mins ago
Training on ‘learning technologies of pasteurised, flavoured milk’ concluded

LAHORE: The three days hands-on training on ‘Learning Technologies of Pasteurised and...
6 mins ago
Police, Rangers to conduct joint operations to cull crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the police...
Adele
7 mins ago
Adele was spotted sans a diamond ring on her most recent outing with fiancé Rich Paul

Adele appeared depressed while attending the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland...
British royals
12 mins ago
Ex-butler exposes British royals’ brutal work schedule: report

An ex-butler for the Royal Family has thrown some light on top...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600