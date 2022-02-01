Sabeeka Imam, a British-Pakistani actress, got an acid attack threat and promptly contacted the Cyber Crimes Unit.

The award-winning model took to social media and shared screenshots after she received death and acid attack threats online from a vile user.

The Sherdil actress, while posting the screenshot, tagged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Cybercrime and British Council Pakistan.

“STRICT ACTION IS NEEDED,” the model captioned the post shared on her Instagram.

However, the hateful comment read: “Get ready for acid attack, you p*rnstar. You are going to [be] removed from the society like Qandeel Baloch.” The user then threatened Sabeeka with an acid attack.

Earlier, actress Mashal Khan was also the victim of an online violent threat, which she reported to the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime.

The horrifying on her post read: “Guys, please help me to acid attack on this beshiya, Mashal Khan. She is beshiya and should be removed from our society; Mashal Khan, acid attack game on!”

To which, the Suno Chanda actress hit back at the foul remarks and said, “This is beyond disgusting. This person’s life must be really pathetic for them to hide behind a screen and [pass] hallow threats under my pictures. PS, Cyber Crime has been contacted.”