Saboor Aly explores Istanbul’s streets after visiting Hagia Sophia Mosque  

Saboor Aly, a wonderful and versatile actress, has established a niche for herself in the industry due to her exceptional acting abilities. She is the younger sister of actress Sajal Aly, who is also a well-known actress.

The Gul-o-Gulzar actress is currently enjoying her honeymoon with her husband, Ali Ansari, in Turkey.

As lovely as she appears on the streets of Turkey, the newlywed has often proven to be a fashion star when it comes to a street style outfit. From travel to vacation, the Fitrat star likes to keep things simple and comfy.

Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com