SAG Awards 2022: List of winners and nominees

For the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, things were back to normal — sort of.

Following a shortened, pre-taped ceremony last year, the SAGs returned on Sunday, Feb. 27 with a more traditional, live ceremony. Some coronavirus pandemic protocols, however, remained in place — and not without controversy.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs opened the 28th annual televised ceremony, which served as a bridge between the eroded, embattled Golden Globes in January and the upcoming, still-gilded Oscars on Sunday, March 27.

Meanwhile, Dame Helen Mirren (“The Queen”) was honoured as the organization’s 57th Life Achievement Award recipient. With 13 nominations and five wins, Mirren, 76, is the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient.

Mirren chose to call her career honour the S-A-G while accepting it from her peers, citing her dislike of the word “sag” at her age.

“I joined our tribe of rogues and vagabonds a long time ago,” Mirren continued. I’d like to thank the actors for your wit and humour, as well as all the laughs. I’ve spent my entire life laughing. Your unwavering devotion to our chosen profession. When I hear about actors being maligned as a group, it irritates me because, in my experience, the opposite is true. We admire and respect each other’s work. We laugh, we worry, we change clothes, we throw up, and we get diarrhoea all at the same time. Don’t you think so? I mean, I really do.”

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.

Movies

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!”

*Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

*Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

*Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

*Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Belfast”

*“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie

Murray Bartlett “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”

*Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

*“Succession”

“Yellowstone”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

*Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

*Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

*“Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

*Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

*Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

*Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”