Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm

Saheefa Jabbar’s dance on Bole Churiyaan irritates netizens, ‘Mood kharaab kardiya’

Web Desk BOL News

01st Feb, 2022. 08:06 pm
Saheefa Jabbar's dance

Saheefa Jabbar’s dance trolls

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, a Pakistani actress, has shared a fascinating video on her Instagram account in which she can be seen wearing several colorful dresses while dancing to a popular Bollywood track called ‘Bole Churiyaan.’

Saheefa made this video in partnership with a brand. Saheefa has clothed herself in a variety of tempting traditional attires during the entertaining update.

Check out here!

Saheefa is made sure to appropriately flaunt her traditional fashion selections, which may slant toward being excessively embroidered, just the kind of ensembles one would choose to wear to Pakistani weddings, by wearing heavy jewelry and properly formed hairstyles.

Check out netizens’ reactions!

Read More

2 hours ago
Julia Bradbury returns to This Morning four months after battling with breast cancer

Julia Bradbury appeared on This Morning four months after her surgery, revealing...
2 hours ago
Kanye West is not intrested in NFTs; shares on Instagram

Kanye West prefers the "actual world" to the "digital blockchain environment." As...
2 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay warned Saif against her during Tashan

On the shooting of their 2008 film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif...
2 hours ago
All you need to know about the Tinder Swindler on Netflix?

It's difficult enough to manage dating applications as it is. How can...
2 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to tie the knot sooner then expected

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are apparently looking forward to saying their...
2 hours ago
Watch Samantha reacts to a comedian's version of Oo Antava

On Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's song Oo Antava has become a craze,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

pet dog red
19 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: US TikToker dyes pet dog red. It’s animal abuse, Internet Reacts

US TikToker has been at the receiving end of a lot of...
25 mins ago
Differences develop between Balochistan CM and senior minister over new uplift schemes

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Senior Provincial Minister for Planning...
PSL Points Table 2022
40 mins ago
Latest PSL Points Table 2022 After Multan Sultans VS Islamabad United

PSL Points Table: Multan Sultans will face today Islamabad United in the...
Tiger Shroff
55 mins ago
Jackie turns 65 as Tiger Shroff said he’s the ‘best dad’

Jackie Shroff, an actor, celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday. Jackie's wife...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600