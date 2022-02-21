Saif Ali Khan spends quality time with kids in a perfect picture

The first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kid Jeh turned out to be a very special occasion, as the entire Khan family got together to celebrate.

This meant that Saif Ali Khan’s entire family reunited to commemorate the occasion. Sara Ali Khan, his eldest daughter, shared a series of photos on Instagram.

Sara is seen cradling a sobbing Jeh, as Taimur takes in the scene from Ibrahim’s shoulders, with Saif in the center. Another shot shows Saif, Sara, and Ibrahim had a good time with Jeh, the infant.

Sharing the photos, which will immediately put a smile on your face, Sara wrote, “Happiest First Birthday Baby J.”