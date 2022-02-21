Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 08:31 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Saif Ali Khan spends quality time with kids in a perfect picture

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 08:31 pm
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan with family

The first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s kid Jeh turned out to be a very special occasion, as the entire Khan family got together to celebrate.

This meant that Saif Ali Khan’s entire family reunited to commemorate the occasion. Sara Ali Khan, his eldest daughter, shared a series of photos on Instagram.

Sara is seen cradling a sobbing Jeh, as Taimur takes in the scene from Ibrahim’s shoulders, with Saif in the center. Another shot shows Saif, Sara, and Ibrahim had a good time with Jeh, the infant.

Sharing the photos, which will immediately put a smile on your face, Sara wrote, “Happiest First Birthday Baby J.”

sara_ibrahim_saif_taimur_and_jeh.jpg

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Read More

60 mins ago
Aiman Khan celebrates 10 million followers on Instagram

The most adored celebrity, Aiman Khan, known for her elegant style and...
1 hour ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warn a "black eye" if Netflix does not give them more control over its content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have threatened Netflix with a "black eye"...
2 hours ago
Highlights from Make-up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild's event on Saturday

The Beverly Hilton Hotel hosted the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's...
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan makes for a starry vision in a pink outfit

Aiman Khan, a social media celebrity and actor, certainly knows how to...
2 hours ago
Paris Jackson talks about her dying in every song she made

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of late singer Michael Jackson and Debbie...
2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas appears together after their daughter’s birth

On Sunday night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dined at Nobu Malibu...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
PPP will challenge amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act: Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza...
China urges Australia to stop spreading disinformation: spokesperson
3 mins ago
China urges Australia to stop spreading disinformation: spokesperson

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday refuted Australia's allegation that...
Queen Elizabeth
10 mins ago
Queen Elizabeth receives good news amid battle with COVID-19

Late on Sunday, Britain's Queen Elizabeth received some much-needed good news, only...
Inside the star-studded launch event of Kashmir Beats Season 2
13 mins ago
Inside the star-studded launch event of Kashmir Beats Season 2

Pakistani music can be obtained on a variety of platforms. Coke Studio,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600