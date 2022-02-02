Sajal Aly does not want to part ways with Ahad Raza Mir; take a look!

Actress Sajal Aly has once again shunned her separation rumours with Ahad Raza Mir as she got engaged with a fan’s comment on Instagram.

A social media user took to the comments section and expressed how badly the fans want to see the couple happy together and said, “Kabhi dour na hon aap dono, hamari yehi dua hai chahay wo drama ho ya real life.”

To which, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress left her admirers rejoiced with her reply to the comment. “We will never. Inshaa Allah,” she wrote snubbing split speculations.

The couple sparked divorce rumours when Ahad Raza Mir was notably missing at Sajal’s sister Saboor’s wedding. However, Sajal has since uploaded a picture with her husband and deleted it moments later.

Also Read: Sajal Aly shuts divorce rumours by sharing a PDA-filled snap with Ahad

Earlier, actor Imran Abbas wants people to not think too much particularly about why Ahad Raza Mir skipped his wife’s sister’s wedding.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Imran shared a question sticker that asked, “Do you know why Ahad Raza Mir did not attend Saboor Aly’s wedding?”

To this, the Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai actor retorted, “Kia aap jantay hain ke aap apne kaam se kaam kyun nahi rakhtay? (Do you know why you can’t mind your own business?)” “Jitna aap logon ki zindagi ke baaray mein sochtay hain ager apne baaray mein sochain to kaheen se kaheen pohunch jaayain (If you think about yourself as much as you think about others, you would be somewhere better),” added Imran.