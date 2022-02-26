Salena Gomez flaunts her friendship with Simi Khadra on Instagram

After Simi Khadra was recently photographed sharing a cuddly moment with The Weeknd at his birthday bash, Selena Gomez rushed to Instagram. It seems intentional, to put all rumours about her friendship with her to rest. Selena, who previously dated The Weekend, appeared to clarify that her friendship with Simi is still intact. Despite rumours that she is romantically connected with her ex.

Gomez shared images with the DJ sister pair Simi and Haze Khadra on Instagram. Selena wrote “Since 2013” in the captions, along with a blue heart emoji. Gomez’s photo with Simi Khadra comes just days after the Blinding Lights singer was photographed kissing Khadra in Las Vegas while celebrating his 32nd birthday.

The duo was seen kissing in the DJ booth during the party at Delilah. The Weeknd and Simi have already fuelled romance rumours after being spotted on a dinner outing at Sunset Tower earlier this month. In January, the two were seen exiting The Weeknd’s album release party at Delilah in West Hollywood together.

In regards to Selena’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, she previously stated that the two are still friends despite their breakup. “We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other]. And that was pretty remarkable for me,” Gomez said in an interview with Billboard about their friendship.

