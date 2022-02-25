Sally Kellerman, who played Margaret ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan in the 1970s picture M*A*S*H*, has died at the age of 84

Kellerman, who had dementia, died of heart failure at her assisted living home in the Woodland Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles, according to her son Jack Krane.

The Oscar-nominated actress had a 60-year career in which she appeared in over 150 films and television shows.

She was a talented jazz singer who also sung and had a Grand Funk Railroad song composed for her.

Early in her career, she worked mostly in television, appearing on shows such as The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, and The Alfred Hitchcock Hour.

Her role as Dr Elizabeth Dehner in the original Star Trek pilot earned her cult status among fans.