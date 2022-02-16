Salma Hayek Signs Exclusive Deal with TelevisaUnivision’s New SVOD Service ViX Plus

TelevisaUnivision and Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions have signed a two-year first-look agreement in which the latter will develop Spanish-language films exclusively for TelevisaUnivision’s future SVOD streaming service, ViX Plus.

The first project under the agreement is the romantic fantasy film “Quiero tu Vida,” which follows Nico, a young soccer player whose promising career is cut short when he is brutally hurt on the field.

Eight years later, an enraged Nico still fantasises about what his life may have been like. When he is given the amazing opportunity to live the life he has imagined, he finds that fame and glory can be deceptive and that happiness can come in the most unexpected places.

“As a soccer lover, I can’t think of a greater endeavour to kick off this journey than ‘Quiero Tu Vida.'” “It’s a lovely and imaginative storey, and it’s just the beginning of the new and exceptional content that we’ll give to the Latino audience,” Hayek Pinault said.

“Quiero tu Vida,” produced by Hayek Pinault and José Tamez under their Ventanarosa banner with Jorge Garcia Castro, will be directed by Jorge Colón (“Sin Ella,” “Tired of Kissing Frogs”) from a scenario written by Tamez and Castro.

“I started my career in Mexico doing telenovelas, so to be able to go back and make movies is really exciting, as film is my first love. I am moved by the enormous support that the Latino community has always given me,” noted Hayek Pinault.

“Together with our partners at TelevisaUnivision, Ventanarosa looks forward to working with Latino talent to tell new stories from Spanish-speaking voices,” she added.

Hayek Pinault, who was nominated for an Oscar for her lead performance in Julie Taymor’s “Frida,” initially gained international prominence in Jorge Fons’ critically acclaimed “Midaq Alley.” She has since appeared in major motion pictures such as Marvel’s “Eternals” and Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Salma Hayek Pinault, a global icon beloved by audiences worldwide, as well as José Tamez and the rest of the incredible team at Ventanarosa Productions, to illuminate stories that celebrate our Latin culture,” said Rodrigo Mazón, EVP & GM of ViX Plus at TelevisaUnivision.

“ViX Plus offers a space where Spanish-speaking storytellers can freely share their vision and partnering with a mega-talent like Salma demonstrates how the creative community has embraced the service as well as our commitment to delivering best-in-class original content for our viewers,” he continued.