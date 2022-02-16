Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:27 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Salma Hayek Signs Exclusive Deal with TelevisaUnivision’s New SVOD Service ViX Plus

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:27 pm
Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek Signs Exclusive Deal with TelevisaUnivision’s New SVOD Service ViX Plus

TelevisaUnivision and Salma Hayek Pinault’s Ventanarosa Productions have signed a two-year first-look agreement in which the latter will develop Spanish-language films exclusively for TelevisaUnivision’s future SVOD streaming service, ViX Plus.

The first project under the agreement is the romantic fantasy film “Quiero tu Vida,” which follows Nico, a young soccer player whose promising career is cut short when he is brutally hurt on the field.

Eight years later, an enraged Nico still fantasises about what his life may have been like. When he is given the amazing opportunity to live the life he has imagined, he finds that fame and glory can be deceptive and that happiness can come in the most unexpected places.

“As a soccer lover, I can’t think of a greater endeavour to kick off this journey than ‘Quiero Tu Vida.'” “It’s a lovely and imaginative storey, and it’s just the beginning of the new and exceptional content that we’ll give to the Latino audience,” Hayek Pinault said.

“Quiero tu Vida,” produced by Hayek Pinault and José Tamez under their Ventanarosa banner with Jorge Garcia Castro, will be directed by Jorge Colón (“Sin Ella,” “Tired of Kissing Frogs”) from a scenario written by Tamez and Castro.

“I started my career in Mexico doing telenovelas, so to be able to go back and make movies is really exciting, as film is my first love. I am moved by the enormous support that the Latino community has always given me,” noted Hayek Pinault.

“Together with our partners at TelevisaUnivision, Ventanarosa looks forward to working with Latino talent to tell new stories from Spanish-speaking voices,” she added.

Hayek Pinault, who was nominated for an Oscar for her lead performance in Julie Taymor’s “Frida,” initially gained international prominence in Jorge Fons’ critically acclaimed “Midaq Alley.” She has since appeared in major motion pictures such as Marvel’s “Eternals” and Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Salma Hayek Pinault, a global icon beloved by audiences worldwide, as well as José Tamez and the rest of the incredible team at Ventanarosa Productions, to illuminate stories that celebrate our Latin culture,” said Rodrigo Mazón, EVP & GM of ViX Plus at TelevisaUnivision.

“ViX Plus offers a space where Spanish-speaking storytellers can freely share their vision and partnering with a mega-talent like Salma demonstrates how the creative community has embraced the service as well as our commitment to delivering best-in-class original content for our viewers,” he continued.

 

 

Read More

59 mins ago
Alia Bhatt talks about comparison with Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan

Alia Bhatt replied to the criticism that her acting as Gangubai Kathiawadi...
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan shows off her easy-breezy look for summer, see photos

Ayeza Khan is proving that she can pull off any style with ease....
2 hours ago
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include an S-Pen, according to a leak.

Now that the Galaxy S22 has made its appearance, it's time to...
2 hours ago
Xiaomi has confirmed that the Poco X4 will be released soon

The Poco M4 Pro 5G was just released in India as a...
2 hours ago
Camilla Will Be Appointed Queen Consort, But What Is the Difference Between Queen Consort and Queen?

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is expected to become "Queen Consort" when Prince...
3 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth is said to be releasing a fragrance for dogs that smells like 'coastal walks.'

According to reports, Queen Elizabeth has launched a perfume for dogs. According...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oo Antava
43 mins ago
Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
44 mins ago
ATC acquits Uzair Baloch of another case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples’...
Nadia Jamil wrote heartfelt notes on celebrating life after embracing changes
50 mins ago
Nadia Jamil wrote heartfelt notes on celebrating life after embracing changes

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, recently took to Instagram to share a few...
Zahid Mahmood
51 mins ago
PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood will join Islamabad United as replacement for Shadab Khan

PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood, a leg-spinner, will join Islamabad United as a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600