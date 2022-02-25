Salman Khan poses in front of Burj Khalifa as he seems mesmerized

Salman Khan has been tremendously busy filming Tiger 3 for his upcoming film. This will be the third edition of the Tiger series. Katrina Kaif will play the lead in the film.

Since its announcement, the movie has generated a lot of buzzes. The actor’s photo with Hollywood star Samantha Lockwood also went popular on social media on Thursday.

The actor shared two sets of pictures on his handle posing in front of Burj Khalifa. Salman is seen wearing a blue colour tee with a chain on his neck. He is smiling as he strikes a pose. He has captioned it as, “Looking fwd to perform in dubai yet again tonite for the #dabanggtourreloaded at the #expo2020.. 9pm at the DEC Arena @expo2020dubai #Dubai @thejaevents @sohailkhanofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

According to the caption, the actor is in Dubai for an event and will also be performing. However, numerous elements are left out of the photographs. His admirers, on the other hand, are undoubtedly ecstatic to see their favorite actor posting so many photos.