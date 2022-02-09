Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:27 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sana Javed exudes her desi glam in recent photos

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:27 am
Sana Javed exudes her desi glam in recent photos

Sana Javed exudes her desi glam in recent photos

Pakistani actress, Sana Javed has managed to be the talk of the town with her beautiful looks, and there’s absolutely no denying that! Not just that, the actress is also making sure to prove herself on her work front, and her list of dramas is enough proof of that.

While the actress is making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to working, the diva is absolutely making quite a lot of headlines when it comes to her stunning looks and fashion sense.

The Musht e Khaak star recently appeared in a photoshoot and decked up in a gorgeous desi outfit.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sana Javed (@sanajaved.official)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 day ago
Urwa Hocane is a romantic floral dream in her latest photoshoot 

Pakistani actress Urwa Hocane appeared in a photoshoot for a magazine cover...
1 day ago
Robert Irwin Chased by Crocodile in season finale of Crikey

Do not attempt this at home! During the tumultuous fourth season finale...
1 day ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
1 day ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
1 day ago
Sharp Stick premiers in Utopia, planned to release in theaters later in the year

Sharp Stick, directed by Lena Dunham, has premiered at Utopia in the...
1 day ago
Celebrities chimed in to praise Tiktok star Jessica Higgs

TikTok is more than just a site to watch dance videos. It...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PZ VS MS
7 mins ago
PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th...
8 mins ago
Terrorist killed in North Waziristan fire exchange

The security forces have killed a terrorist in Shewa, North Waziristan District...
Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 92 amid calls for aid
12 mins ago
Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 92 amid calls for aid

ANTANANARIVO, Feb 9, 2022 (AFP) - The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai...
24 mins ago
General Bajwa reiterates to eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600