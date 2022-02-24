Sania Mirza pens a sweet birthday wish for her sister Anam

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is setting some sweet sibling goals by wishing her younger sister, Anam Mirza, a happy birthday on Instagram.

The wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik shared an adorable picture with her sister and penned a sweet birthday greeting for her on Thursday.

“We were caught judging,” she captioned her post followed by the laughing emoticon.

“Happy birthday to my first baby, laddu forever and my partner in literally everything (including judging) and now everybody’s Ansikoo.. we love you more than words can describe,” tennis player added.

View this post on Instagram

On the work front, Sania and Shoaib are set to star in their own biopic.

