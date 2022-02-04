Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:52 pm
Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures

Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza loves playing with Instagram reels, and that is why she keeps on sharing them with her fans.

By wearing a highly beautiful dress, the 35-year-old athlete highlighted her “weekend feeling” on her official account.

Sania donned a long midi dress with short sleeves and a floral pattern in white with hints of red and green.

“That weekend feeling,” she captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Being the favourite bhaabi of Pakistanis, Mirza surely knows how to engage her fans on social media. She usually shared videos to entertain her fans and keep them updated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

