Sania Mirza sets fashion goals in her latest pictures

Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza loves playing with Instagram reels, and that is why she keeps on sharing them with her fans.

By wearing a highly beautiful dress, the 35-year-old athlete highlighted her “weekend feeling” on her official account.

Sania donned a long midi dress with short sleeves and a floral pattern in white with hints of red and green.

“That weekend feeling,” she captioned her post.

Being the favourite 'bhaabi' of Pakistanis, Mirza surely knows how to engage her fans on social media. She usually shared videos to entertain her fans and keep them updated.