16th Feb, 2022. 10:06 pm
Sanya Malhotra reveals she broke down on sets of ‘Love Hostel’

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra ‘physically felt pain’ of ‘Love Hostel’ lead characters

Sanya Malhotra claims she couldn’t sleep after reading the script for Love Hostel.

Throughout an interview with Bollywood Bubble about her emotional challenges while filming her upcoming film opposite Vikrant Massey, the Dangal actress revealed that she had to consult a therapist during the shoot.

She said, “I remember during our first-two readings, after a look test we had the readings and after that one reading, I could not sleep because I physically feel the pain of what these two people were feeling.”

“I could empathise with Jyoti and Ashu so much that I could not sleep the entire night. The next morning also, I couldn’t pinpoint why I am feeling so uneasy,” Sanya added.

She also related an instance in which she sobbed in front of Shankar Ramen, the film’s director.

“While sitting on the make-up chair, Shankar sir came and asked ‘are you ready for your look test?’ and I started crying and he stopped everything.”

“He sat with me for an hour and he listened to me blabbering about how much I felt for them, I told him that I feel like protecting both of them,” The 29-year-old actress added.

