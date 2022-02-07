Sarah Ferguson ‘felt confined’ at the palace ‘early on,’ according to a report.

According to experts, Sarah Ferguson began to feel ‘stuck’ within the Palace during the early days of her marriage.

Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, a royal commentator, revealed this information.

In an interview with Channel 5’s Secrets of the Royal Palaces, Fergie admitted that she felt “totally tapped” during her early years in the Royal Family.

“Fergie was at home with two children,” she was quoted as saying. Andrew was on the road a lot.”

“I believe she felt terribly stuck behind the royal walls, if you will.” That’s when the cracks began to appear.”

“The marriage of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was welcomed as a good match straight from the start,” she noted before closing. They have a lot of public interest and affection on their side. They want this to be a happy marriage.”