Sarah Ferguson was pictured agitated after Prince Andrew’s settlement

Sarah Ferguson is said to have been in a scrambling frenzy since the news of Prince Andrew’s settlement broke because she has been obliged to become the glue that holds her family together.

The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths broke the news, and according to Express UK, Fergie’s main and only goal right now is “keeping her family intact and her girls happy” because to the public backlash.

According to Express UK, Ms Griffiths believes Fergie’s “primary aim” is “keeping her family together and her daughters happy” following the public backlash that erupted following the announcement of Prince Andrew’s settlement.

“Fergie has been working her socks off behind the scenes to keep everything quiet and tranquil within her own family,” she was reported as adding.

“It has obviously been quite difficult for Andrew, who firmly believes he should have retained his honorary titles.” I’m guessing he’s prone to emotional outbursts, as you would if you were under this much pressure.”

“And Fergie is trying to keep the family together, that is her major aim, and to make her daughters happy,” she stated before ending.