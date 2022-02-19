Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 07:45 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sarah Ferguson was pictured agitated after Prince Andrew’s settlement

Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 07:45 pm
Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson was pictured agitated after Prince Andrew’s settlement

Sarah Ferguson is said to have been in a scrambling frenzy since the news of Prince Andrew’s settlement broke because she has been obliged to become the glue that holds her family together.

The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths broke the news, and according to Express UK, Fergie’s main and only goal right now is “keeping her family intact and her girls happy” because to the public backlash.

According to Express UK, Ms Griffiths believes Fergie’s “primary aim” is “keeping her family together and her daughters happy” following the public backlash that erupted following the announcement of Prince Andrew’s settlement.

“Fergie has been working her socks off behind the scenes to keep everything quiet and tranquil within her own family,” she was reported as adding.

“It has obviously been quite difficult for Andrew, who firmly believes he should have retained his honorary titles.” I’m guessing he’s prone to emotional outbursts, as you would if you were under this much pressure.”

“And Fergie is trying to keep the family together, that is her major aim, and to make her daughters happy,” she stated before ending.

Read More

2 hours ago
Prince Andrew may try'rehabilitation' by promising to combat human trafficking

Experts believe that after the payment, Prince Andrew would try to restore...
21 hours ago
'Noori' singer Ali Noor accused of sexual harassment; Ayesha unveils WhatsApp chat 

Pakistani singer Ali Noor has been accused of sexual harassment by journalist...
21 hours ago
Meghan Markle's 'luxurious' bathroom in her £11.2m property looks like a 'top five-star hotel.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will relocate to the United States in...
22 hours ago
Prince Charles or Prince Harry whose scent is the most expensive? Find Out

If Prince Charles wants to buy perfume for his future Queen for...
22 hours ago
Meghan Markle's influence can be seen in Prince Harry's diet adjustment. - Expert

Meghan Markle famously wrote about her love of all things food in...
22 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez, Avneet Kaur sizzling dance on ‘Mud Mud Ke’ | watch

B town diva Jacqueline Fernandez along with Famous content creator Avneet Kaur...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
10 mins ago
WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Schedule, Full Card, and How to Watch on Peacock

The Road to WrestleMania passes through Saudi Arabia following the Royal Rumble....
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
12 mins ago
Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 19th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal...
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022
15 mins ago
NBA All-Star Weekend 2022: Cade Cunningham is named Rising Stars MVP; players in the 3-point and dunk contests; live updates; how to watch

The league's finest rookies and second-year players, as well as a few...
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022
22 mins ago
PMC MDCAT Syllabus 2022 | Here You can Download MDCAT Syllabus

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for admissions to MBBS...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600