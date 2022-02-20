Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 12:50 pm
Sarah Khan reveals what she did to all the flowers given by hubby Falak

Sarah & Falak share insights of their happy married life

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir are arguably one of the most adored celebrity couples in the industry and never shy away to express their love for eachother.

In a recent chit-chat with host Nida Yasir in Good Morning Pakistan, Falak and Sarah shared insights of their happy married life while responding to fun questions put forward by the host.

Leaving the audience swoon over their PDA-filled gestures once again, the Sabaat actress revealed that she has saved all the flowers in a dairy given by her husband. “I save them in a diary with the date, which has been filled entirely.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by lollywood updates❤ (@pak_creationz)

The 29-year-old actress further told some interesting facts and shared that she got her istakhara done twice before marrying Falak.

Moreover, speaking about their relationship before marriage, the famed singer disclosed that the two had exchanged their phone numbers earlier and had a few short conversations, before eventually taking the plunge.

The Ibadat crooner exposed that Khan’s actual plan was to refuse the proposal, and asked her father to do the word.

Hence, when Falak spoke to her before the meeting and asked: “If there is anything I should not be discussing in front of him”, Sarah warned, “If Baba sits for more than 15 minutes with you, consider it a yes”.

Also Read: Falak Shabir reveals which quality of Sarah Khan he loves the most

Moreover, he disclosed that “Uncle stayed for over three hours… and Sarah was constantly telling him ‘Let’s go’.”

“Baba was someone very hard to impress, but he really liked Falak,” added the stunning mommy.

Sarah and Falak got engaged in July 2020 and tied the knot in the same year. They were blessed with daughter Alyan in October last year.

