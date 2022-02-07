Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:05 pm
Sarah Khan sparkles in a gold outfit, see photos

Sarah Khan, the Pakistani actress who was last seen in Laapata, is currently enjoying motherhood with her cute daughter, Alyana Falak. Aside from work, the actress is also proving her worth when it comes to fashion.

From weddings to award nights and promotional events, the 29-year-old is always making sure to put her best foot forward, and her recent look is enough proof of it.

Read more: Sarah Khan teamed up with daughter Alyana

Turning to Instagram, the wife of singer Falak Shabir has shared pictures of herself wearing a gold-embellished gown and sparkling like a star from head to toe.

Take a look:

She accessorized her look with matching jewelry and gave herself a soft glam look.

It should be noted that Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and the couple welcomed their firstborn in October last year.

