Scarlett Johansson is planning to launch her own skincare line in March

A-lister in Hollywood Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to enter the beauty market, with her own skincare line due to debut next month, according to Page Six.

The Black Widow actress, who first announced her aspirations for a skincare line in 2021, is now ready to launch The Outset.

Johansson’s brand now has a website and an Instagram page, and the brand has already begun pre-launch activities with a series of black-and-white pictures, one of which depicts Johansson’s own side profile.

The brand is planned to launch on March 1, 2022, according to The Outset’s website and Instagram page.

In an interview for Vogue’s March edition, Johansson said of the company, “I’ve been the face of various luxury brands over my career, and all of those experiences were absolutely fantastic.” I guess I always felt like I was playing a character in those advertisements, and as I grew older, I wanted to build and represent a brand that was authentic to me.”

In addition, the Instagram page has teased several goods ahead of the debut, with messages like “do more with less” implying clean beauty elements.