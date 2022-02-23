Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Scarlett Johansson is planning to launch her own skincare line in March

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson is planning to launch her own skincare line in March

A-lister in Hollywood Scarlett Johansson is the latest celebrity to enter the beauty market, with her own skincare line due to debut next month, according to Page Six.

The Black Widow actress, who first announced her aspirations for a skincare line in 2021, is now ready to launch The Outset.

Johansson’s brand now has a website and an Instagram page, and the brand has already begun pre-launch activities with a series of black-and-white pictures, one of which depicts Johansson’s own side profile.

The brand is planned to launch on March 1, 2022, according to The Outset’s website and Instagram page.

In an interview for Vogue’s March edition, Johansson said of the company, “I’ve been the face of various luxury brands over my career, and all of those experiences were absolutely fantastic.” I guess I always felt like I was playing a character in those advertisements, and as I grew older, I wanted to build and represent a brand that was authentic to me.”

In addition, the Instagram page has teased several goods ahead of the debut, with messages like “do more with less” implying clean beauty elements.

Read More

21 mins ago
Liam Payne is being bashed for driving '10,000 miles' after pledging to decrease his carbon footprint

Fans have blasted Liam Payne for travelling 10,000 miles for a golf...
32 mins ago
Jungkook of BTS makes his Billboard Hot 100 debut with 'Stay Alive.'

Jungkook, a member of BTS, is taking over fans' hearts with his...
38 mins ago
Addison Rae, a TikTok star, has landed a significant film role following her popularity on Netflix

According to Deadline, Addison Rae has signed on to play Fashionista in...
51 mins ago
The Weeknd dismisses Angelina Jolie's rumoured romance with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd has been spending time with his new ladylove Simi Khadra,...
1 hour ago
Kourtney Kardashian slammed for daughter Penelope's 'mature look'

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are facing backlash from the public after...
2 hours ago
Shahveer Jafry drops loved-up photos with his ladylove Ayesha

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry, who got married to the love of his...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen Elizabeth
2 mins ago
The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death sparked panic and fury

In the midst of reports that the Queen was battling Covid-19 symptoms,...
Kate Middleton
7 mins ago
Kate Middleton seemed ‘unsure’ of her first solo trip to Denmark, Language Experts

According to a body language specialist, Kate Middleton appears apprehensive and anxious...
beijing
8 mins ago
Beijing reports 8 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - Beijing reported eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases from 11...
oil
11 mins ago
Cooking oil plant resumes production

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan - A cooking oil plant that had been badly damaged...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600