Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband, has feelings for Khloe Kardashian and compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Scott Disick expressed his thoughts on Khloe Kardashian after she flaunted her beautiful shape and new blonde haircut, comparing her to Marilyn Monroe.

The 37-year-old American television personality appeared to be a great fan of the late Hollywood star, channelling serious Marilyn vibes in the strapless gown and matching gloves.

The reality star resembled the famed actor’s all-pink ensemble in the iconic 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Khloe’s followers dubbed her the “Marilyn Monroe of the New Era” as she flaunted her amazing body in an Alex Perry gown, presumably telling her ex Tristan Thompson what he’s missing.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex and Keeping Up with the Kardashians co-star, simply said, “Marilyn.”

Kourtney commented on her sister’s photo, saying, ‘you better,’ and adding a brown love emoji.

“Is that you, Marylin Mon-Khlo?” one of her admirers added “Whoa, so Marilyn,” wrote another.