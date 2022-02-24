Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:17 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 02:17 am
Sean Penn

Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sean Penn is now in Ukraine filming events for a future documentary.

The 61-year-old actor was pictured attending a press conference as the Office of Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Newsweek in a statement Thursday that he had arrived in Kyiv to work on a film.

“The director travelled to Kyiv specifically to record all of the present events in Ukraine and to inform the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our nation. Today, Sean Penn is among many who support Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for his bravery and honesty “according to Newsweek, read the statement

“Sean Penn is displaying bravery that many others, particularly Western leaders, have lacked,” the statement continued. “The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine who support the battle for freedom — the sooner we can put an end to Russia’s horrific invasion.”

Penn’s representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to Variety, the documentary is a Vice Studios production in collaboration with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

According to Business Insider, Penn was pictured in a helmet and safety gear while visiting with Ukrainian forces on the frontlines for the documentary in November.

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine early this week, with forces moving from the north, east, and south. The attack is still ongoing, but explosions and airstrikes have been recorded, and threats targeting the capital, Kyiv, a metropolis of 2.8 million people, are increasing.

Several residents have been seen attempting to flee. “We are in the midst of a war and terror. What could possibly go wrong? “According to the Associated Press, one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv.

The international community has widely condemned President Vladimir Putin’s aggressiveness toward Ukraine, notably with economic penalties and NATO soldiers massing in the region. Putin maintains that Ukraine has historical ties to Russia and that he is intervening in the name of “peacekeeping.”

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.

Oscar winner Penn is a founder of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), which aids in humanitarian efforts, and he starred in a recent Discovery+ documentary about how he helped to organize relief efforts for Haiti in the wake of a devastating earthquake in 2010. He said in that doc, titled Citizen Penn, “I don’t fancy myself a good-doer or a bad-doer. I’m just a guy who says, ‘Okay, I think I can do this. I think I can do some good here.’ And that’s it.”

 

Read More

3 hours ago
After an irate jury denied him the $250K prize on 'Celebrity Big Brother,' the loser has sour grapes

Todrick Hall, a "Celebrity Big Brother 2022" contestant, had a dispute with...
3 hours ago
Will Meghan Markle accept Piers Morgan's challenge?

Piers Morgan, a British TV presenter, appears to have renewed his feud...
4 hours ago
WATCH: Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf's rom-com 'Dum Mastam' trailer out now!

Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, "Dum Mastam" official trailer has been released,...
4 hours ago
Urwa Hocane, Sanam Jung & Sonya Hussyn at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam' 

Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, "Dum Mastam," with a perfect blend...
4 hours ago
Kim Kardashian has filed fresh legal docs in which she alleges Kanye West is causing her "mental pain."

Kim Kardashian has urged the court to expedite her divorce from Kanye...
4 hours ago
Kinza Hashmi dolled-up in sparkling attire for Kashmir Beats Season 2

Kinza Hashmi proved once again that nothing can overpower her striking aesthetic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Apple iPhone 11 Pro
1 hour ago
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price in Pakistan and Specs

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Price In Pakistan, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro...
1 hour ago
Oppo Find X5| Oppo Unveils Its Best Phone To Date

The Oppo Find X5 Pro had its global premiere before having its...
New Suzuki Swift
1 hour ago
New Suzuki Swift Launched, Price in Pakistan and Features

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has finally introduced the fourth generation Suzuki...
Sharna Burgess
2 hours ago
Pregnant Sharna Burgess Sweetly Cradles Her Baby Bump at Frida Mom Event

Sharna Burgess is beaming as a soon-to-be mother! The Dancing with the...
Adsence Ad 300X600