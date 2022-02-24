Sean Penn arrives in Ukraine in the midst of the Russian invasion to film a documentary

Sean Penn is now in Ukraine filming events for a future documentary.

The 61-year-old actor was pictured attending a press conference as the Office of Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, told Newsweek in a statement Thursday that he had arrived in Kyiv to work on a film.

“The director travelled to Kyiv specifically to record all of the present events in Ukraine and to inform the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our nation. Today, Sean Penn is among many who support Ukraine. Our country is grateful to him for his bravery and honesty “according to Newsweek, read the statement

“Sean Penn is displaying bravery that many others, particularly Western leaders, have lacked,” the statement continued. “The more people like that — true friends of Ukraine who support the battle for freedom — the sooner we can put an end to Russia’s horrific invasion.”

Penn’s representative did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to Variety, the documentary is a Vice Studios production in collaboration with Vice World News and Endeavor Content.

According to Business Insider, Penn was pictured in a helmet and safety gear while visiting with Ukrainian forces on the frontlines for the documentary in November.

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine early this week, with forces moving from the north, east, and south. The attack is still ongoing, but explosions and airstrikes have been recorded, and threats targeting the capital, Kyiv, a metropolis of 2.8 million people, are increasing.

Several residents have been seen attempting to flee. “We are in the midst of a war and terror. What could possibly go wrong? “According to the Associated Press, one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv.

The international community has widely condemned President Vladimir Putin’s aggressiveness toward Ukraine, notably with economic penalties and NATO soldiers massing in the region. Putin maintains that Ukraine has historical ties to Russia and that he is intervening in the name of “peacekeeping.”

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” President Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.