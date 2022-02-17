Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 02:11 am
Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ will be split into two parts, with premiere dates set for each

Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 02:11 am
Stranger Things

The long-awaited fourth season of “Stranger Things” will be broken into two parts, according to Netflix, and they won’t be out for long.

“Stranger Things 4” Volume 1 will launch on May 27, with Volume 2 following in July, according to creators Matt and Ross Duffer, identified as the Duffer Brothers, in a letter to fans published on Netflix’s blog. The letter also revealed that the show has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

“‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season ever, but also the most rewarding, with nine screenplays, over 800 pages, over two years of filming, hundreds of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any prior season.” “Everyone involved is ecstatic about the outcomes, and we can’t wait to share them with you,” the Duffer Brothers stated.

They continued: “Given the unprecedented length, and to get it to you as soon as possible, Season 4 will be released in two volumes. Volume One will release on May 27; Volume Two will release five weeks later on July 1. So that’s the good news. It’s coming soon. And it’s better than ever. It’s also the beginning of the end.”

Here’s the official description for “Stranger Things 4”: “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

Season 4 of the science fiction series will premiere after a lengthy hiatus. On July 4, 2019, Netflix released the third season, which aired nearly three years ago. Several teasers have been released by the streamer to keep the show’s ardent fans satiated during its absence, and in the most recent one, released in November, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) were adjusting to their new lives in California, where they moved at the end of the third season after the (apparent) death of Chief Hopper (David Harbour).

Season 3 concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger, as is customary. Hopper sacrificed himself during a final standoff between the Hawkins buddy group and the Russians to prevent the opening to the Upside Down from being reopened, leaving Joyce (Winona Ryder) to slay the malignant Mind Flayer and save Hawkins. Eleven also appeared to lose her superhuman abilities, and a post-credits scene saw the Russians questioning an anonymous “American,” who was eventually revealed to be a very alive Hopper.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” has been a hit with both audiences and critics. The show has received 31 Emmy nominations, winning six in the creative arts categories.

Finn Wolfhard plays Mike, Caleb McLaughlin plays Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo plays Dustin, Sadie Sink plays Max, Joe Keery plays Steve, Natalie Dyer plays Nancy, Charlie Heaton plays Jonathan, and Maya Hawke plays Robin in “Stranger Things.” Priah Ferguson, Eduardo Franco, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Nikola Djuricko, Joel Stoffer, Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen, and Grace Van Dien will also appear in Season 4.

 

