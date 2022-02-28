Selena Gomez arrives at the SAG Awards barefoot after tripping on the red carpet

Selena Gomez wore barefoot to the SAG Awards on Sunday after tripping on the red carpet in her Louboutins earlier in the day, according to People magazine.

The Only Murders in the Building star took off her heels before taking the stage to present the award for outstanding female actress in a supporting role to West Side Story star Ariana DeBose, which had her fans laughing on social media.

“Selena presenting barefoot is the most Selena Gomez thing ever,” one fan tweeted, adding, “Selena Gomez barefoot is my fav part of the #SAGAwards so far!”

Before walking up on stage with Only Murders co-star Martin Short, Gomez tripped while walking the red carpet, which explains why she didn’t wear heels on stage.

Despite the footwear mishap, Gomez’s classic look at the awards made waves; she chose to stun in a black velvet Oscar de la Renta gown with statement sleeves and a statement diamond choker worth a whopping $1 million.