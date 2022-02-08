Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, is currently in Mumbai and misses her college days in New York City. Suhana was a student at the Tisch School of the Arts in New York City until she returned to Mumbai last year.

Suhana took a journey down memory lane on Tuesday, posting a throwback photo on Instagram from her college days. She shared a collection of her favorite college recollections.

Suhana appears to be enjoying a party with her pals in the first shot in the carousel. She can be seen chilling with her friends at what appear to be parties or get-togethers in the following photos. In the photos, Suhana wears her distinctive winged eyeliner. “Throwback to my college days,” she captioned her album along with the upset face emoji.