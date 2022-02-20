Shah Rukh Khan’s new look goes viral, here’s the reason!

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor on social media. He’s wearing a black tuxedo and has long hair and a full beard in the photo.

Many assumed it was his new look from the upcoming film Pathan, but this isn’t the case. In truth, the image is a modified rendition of one of his previous photoshoots with Dabboo Ratnani, which took place in 2017.

Dabboo had shared the photo on Facebook with the caption, “Sexy Isn’t A Shape, It’s An Attitude Big Love! Shah Rukh Khan.”

However, fans loved Shah Rukh’s long hair avatar. “Uff this is soo gorgeous and so unlike any feels he has given before,” wrote a person. “Shah Rukh has left us speechless and breathless with this super-hot never-before-seen look,” wrote another. “You simply can’t take your eyes off him,” read another comment.