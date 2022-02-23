Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 03:17 pm
Shahveer Jafry drops loved-up photos with his ladylove Ayesha

Shahveer Jafry with wife Ayesha Baig

Popular vlogger Shahveer Jafry, who got married to the love of his life in an extravagant wedding, left his fanbase awestruck after he set couple goals with wifey Ayesha Baig at a wedding.

Turning to his Instagram, Shahveer Jafry, who is an avid social media user, dropped loved-up photos with his new bride, all-dressed to the nines for a daytime wedding event.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shahveer (@shahveerjay)

Also Read: Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha exude couple-goals at a recent event

The duo was showered with lovely comments and prayers by the fans after the post went viral. The Canadian YouTube sensation looked dapper in a light brown suit while Ayesha donned a beige saree, which complimented her hubby’s ensemble.

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig got married in a lavish wedding last year which was attended by several members of the YouTube community including influencers Sham Idrees and Zaid Ali.

