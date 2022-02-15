Shakira expresses her love for her lover Gerard Pique on Valentine’s Day

Shakira’s Valentine’s Day celebrations are off to a fantastic start, as she recently shared a photo of herself having a wonderful time with her lover Gerard Piqué.

Taking to Instagram, the Waka Waka singer shared a swoon-worthy photo of herself and her fiancé, and fans haven’t stopped fawning over them since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The 45-year-old singer captioned the photo, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The She-Wolf singer wore a lovely black costume and finished her look with a red lip colour for the day out. Piqué, on the other hand, was dressed in a black suit that complemented Shakira’s appearance. .

Meanwhile, Shakira’s followers have showered her with love after she published the sweet message.