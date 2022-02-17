Shakira Makes Light of Wearing a “Muzzle” While Sharing Proud Moment from Son’s Karate Tournament

Whenever, whenever — Shakira can’t stop beaming with pride as a mother!

On Wednesday, the pop star posted a beautiful video on her Instagram feed showing her cheering on her son Sasha as the 7-year-old took first place in a karate tournament.

As Sasha got his award, Shakira, 45, leaped up and down in the video, clapping and yelling into the camera with a thunderous “Woohoo!”

“If they don’t want me to yell so loudly the next time, they’ll have to take me with a muzzle!” Shakira made a joke in the caption.

The adorable video comes almost two months after she released another of Sasha receiving an award at a similar event, captioned in part, “I’m the mad woman screaming in the back.”

Shakira, who has two sons, Sasha, 9, and Milan, 9, with FC Barcelona player Gerard Piqué, recently visited Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, with her sons.

On Instagram, the Colombian artist uploaded images from her vacation, including one in which she was wearing Minnie Mouse ears and smiling with her boys.

Another photo showed the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer hugging Sasha, who was wearing a set of Mickey Mouse ears.

“Moments to remember! We all need a little fantasy in our lives! “She penned something.

Shakira discussed her children in an interview for Cosmopolitan’s November cover, opening up about parenting her two boys.

“My mind never stops working,” she explained to the magazine. “I fantasise about my children. I am continually concerned about them. My poor husband is tortured by me. He’s not truly my… I’m not sure what to call him!”

Shakira, 35, decided to refer to Piqué as her “baby daddy,” stating that “I torture him about every issue I see with my kids.”

“I’m a tiger mom, a helicopter mom, and all these various moms,” quipped the performer.