Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her curves in lime green dress

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid clearly enjoys the spotlight.

Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, is quite active on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her friends and followers.

Shanaya shares everything on her Instagram page, from personal moments with friends and family to breathtaking photoshoots of herself, and her followers keep coming back for more.

Shanaya stood out in her lime green gown, whereas the rest of the stars wore black. Her Viola ad Vesper dress, which cost Rs 55,810, was indeed a show-stopper.

Check out the stunning pictures here!

