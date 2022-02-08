Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 06:34 pm
Sharp Stick premiers in Utopia, planned to release in theaters later in the year

Sharp Stick, directed by Lena Dunham, has premiered at Utopia in the United States.

Kristine Froseth plays a delicate and innocent 26-year-old living on the outskirts of Hollywood. Along with her disillusioned mother (Jennifer Jason Leigh) and influencer sister in the film. Which is Dunham’s first in over a decade (Taylour Paige). She begins an exploring romance with her older, married employer, played by Jon Bernthal. While working as a carer and merely wishing to be seen. Tommy Dorfman, Luka Sabbat, and Lena Dunham also star.

A lot of eyebrows are raised pertaining to the film’s theme. “Sharp Stick is an audaciously sexual film, marveling at the pursuit of feminine pleasure,” notes critic Jourdain Searles. This is Dunham at her most carefree in years, for better or worse, with a freewheeling tone that shakes off years of silence and criticism.”

Sharp Stick was produced by Dunham, Michael P. Cohen, Kevin Turen, and Katia Washington for FilmNation Entertainment and Good Thing Going. Executive producers were Ben Browning, Glen Basner, Paige Bernthal, Kenneth Yu, and Will Greenfield.

The transaction was negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers by CAA Media Finance.

The film will be released in theatres in the United States later this year by Utopia.

