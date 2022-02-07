Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are expecting their second child: ‘We Are So Excited.’

Shay Mitchell is about to become a mother of two!

The 34-year-old You actress confirmed on Monday that she is expecting her second child with longtime lover Matte Babel. Atlas Noa, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, is already a part of the family.

Mitchell shares the tough experience of celebrating her baby on the way while also mourning the loss of her grandma, whom she announced died last week in a separate tribute, in an emotional Instagram post.

“The magnificent circle of life is saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of introducing another into this world. It is also my most difficult season to date “Along with topless images of her baby bulge, the actress says.

“I can’t help but think that this was the universe’s design all along, knowing that I would need other worldly joy to help me cope with the loss of one of the most significant persons in my life,” she says.

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time,” the actress ends her post. “Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”