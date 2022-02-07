Shay Mitchell and Matte Babel are expecting their second child: ‘We Are So Excited.’
Shay Mitchell is about to become a mother of two!
The 34-year-old You actress confirmed on Monday that she is expecting her second child with longtime lover Matte Babel. Atlas Noa, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, is already a part of the family.
Mitchell shares the tough experience of celebrating her baby on the way while also mourning the loss of her grandma, whom she announced died last week in a separate tribute, in an emotional Instagram post.
“The magnificent circle of life is saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of introducing another into this world. It is also my most difficult season to date “Along with topless images of her baby bulge, the actress says.
“I can’t help but think that this was the universe’s design all along, knowing that I would need other worldly joy to help me cope with the loss of one of the most significant persons in my life,” she says.
“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time,” the actress ends her post. “Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”
Mitchell said in August that she and Babel were interested in expanding their family. The Pretty Little Liars alum joked on E! New’s Daily Pop that she “should have had a baby” during quarantine, adding that she’d “love to” have more kids “when the time is right.”
Mitchell told PEOPLE in June that she avoids mommy-shamers on social media simply by not allowing the remarks to enter her mind. “I don’t pay attention to mom-shaming because I don’t have time for it,” she explained at the time.
“You’re doing your best, and that should be your primary focus,” she added. “I devote all of my time and attention to Atlas and other vital aspects of my life. Focusing on the bad remarks individuals make on social media is not one of my top concerns.”
“I just have to do what feels right for me, as I believe any parent should, and focus on that,” Mitchell added. “Life is too short to be concerned with what this or that individual is saying. And I certainly don’t have the time for it. There are far better things I could be doing, and everyone else should be doing them as well.”
