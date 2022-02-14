Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:48 pm
Shay Mitchell’s bejewelled pregnancy style is reminiscent of Rihanna

Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell, who is expecting her second child, appeared to imitate Rihanna with her bejewelled baby belly when she stepped out to Drake’s pre-Super Bowl party over the weekend.

Shay Mitchell, who is expecting her second child, appeared to imitate Rihanna with her bejewelled baby belly when she stepped out to Drake’s pre-Super Bowl party over the weekend.

Shay was seen arriving into the Homecoming Weekend party in a pair of jeans and a denim jacket with a cropped white top that showed off her baby belly, according to People magazine photos.

She accented her appearance with many silver necklaces wrapped around her neck and body jewellery that wrapped around right over her bump, drawing attention to it.

The look appeared to be inspired by Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement gown, in which she was photographed wearing multiple massive jewels around her baby bump.

Shay just confirmed her second pregnancy with longterm lover Matte Babel, writing a moving statement on Instagram to commemorate her grandmother’s death.

“The magnificent circle of life is saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of introducing another into this world. It is also my most difficult season to date “She’d written something.

