‘She Held My Hand,’ Robert Pattinson says of his Batman performance, which made girlfriend Suki Waterhouse cry

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 09:13 pm
Robert Pattinson received approval for his Batman role from one of the most important people in his life: girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson, 35, spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and recounted the first time he saw himself in the next Batman flick, which will be released next month. The actor, who plays Bruce Wayne/Batman in The Batman, told Jimmy Kimmel that he was “scared” to release the film, but Waterhouse, 30, calmed him.

“I was afraid,” he admitted. “I haven’t been this nervous about releasing a film in a long time.”

Pattinson told Kimmel that he needed to get in the correct mindset before attending a screening with Waterhouse, director Matthew Reeves, and his family.


“I need to be in the optimum serotonin balance to watch my own things,” he explained. “I need to work out for two hours beforehand, and I need to consume a lot of sugar and caffeine. So anytime I’m watching, I think to myself, ‘Yes!'”

Despite his apprehension over seeing his own work, Pattinson stated that Waterhouse’s reaction to The Batman “sort of transformed the entire thing.”

“I’m quite sure she doesn’t generally watch superhero movies,” he explained. “And just seeing that it had her attention the entire time, and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face], and I could feel a tear well up in my eye. ‘No way!’ I said.”

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been in a relationship since July of 2018. After the two were sighted at a Mamma Mia! screening, a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE. In London, Here We Go Again.

In a GQ cover profile for the magazine’s March 2022 issue, the actor spoke up about his connection with Waterhouse, recounting a day when Waterhouse discussed DC comics with a boiler repairman at his home.

“He just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I’m sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him,” Pattinson told the magazine.

“And I’m looking at her like: ‘Shut the f— up!’ ” he added with a laugh. “‘Why are you doing this to me?’ She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan.”

The Batman premieres in theaters March 4.

