22nd Feb, 2022. 06:30 pm
Shehnaaz Gill shares hilarious chat with fans on Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill on Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill held a Twitter Q&A with her fans on Twitter. One of them tried to get her attention with a limerick: “20 rupees ki Pepsi. @ishehnaaz_gill h bahoot hi sexy. Love Like Shehnaaz. #ShehnaazGill.”

Replying to the fan, Shehnaaz wrote, “Teri tweet ki aisi ki taisi (To hell with your tweet).” However, it appeared that she was joking, as she followed it up with a series of laughing emojis.

Many others also tried to get a reply from Shehnaaz. In the style of Deepika Padukone from Om Shanti Om, one fan wrote, “Ek reply ki kimat tum kya jano Shehnaaz babu (Shehnaaz, you don’t know the value of one reply). @ishehnaaz_gill Love like Shehnaaz.” She replied, “Shehnaaz babu nahi, Shehnaaz baby hai (It’s not Shehnaaz babu, it’s Shehnaaz baby).”

 

Shehnaaz Gill gave a funny reply to a fan who asked her for a hug.

