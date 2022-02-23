Shehzad Roy urges PM Imran Khan to remove taxes on contraceptives

Shehzad Roy, a singer, and social activist was recently named an honorary Goodwill ambassador for population and family planning by the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination. Following the extensive study, the Mukhra singer emphasized the country’s lack of contraception availability and understanding.

Roy took to Twitter to back up his assertion, sharing facts and writing, “17 per cent couples in Pakistan want to use contraceptives but can’t access them. In this situation, tax on contraceptives will directly affect population growth.”

He also asked the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to intervene, “waive off tax and give a strong message that exponentially growing population is a huge issue.”

