Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shehzad Roy urges PM Imran Khan to remove taxes on contraceptives

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 12:48 am
Shehzad Roy urges PM Imran Khan to remove taxes on contraceptives

Shehzad Roy urges PM Imran Khan to remove taxes on contraceptives

Shehzad Roy, a singer, and social activist was recently named an honorary Goodwill ambassador for population and family planning by the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination. Following the extensive study, the Mukhra singer emphasized the country’s lack of contraception availability and understanding.

Roy took to Twitter to back up his assertion, sharing facts and writing, “17 per cent couples in Pakistan want to use contraceptives but can’t access them. In this situation, tax on contraceptives will directly affect population growth.”

Read more: Shehzad Roy amuses fans by faking levitate techniques

He also asked the International Monetary Fund, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to intervene, “waive off tax and give a strong message that exponentially growing population is a huge issue.”

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

21 mins ago
'Camilla or Prince Charles presented Covid to the Queen,' said Goldberg and Hostin throughout the episode

According to a TV broadcaster, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive...
27 mins ago
ELDEN RING REVIEW: THE ELDEN RING IS A GLORIOUS FANTASY. I DON'T WANT IT TO END BECAUSE IT'S EPIC

When When I was a kid, I used to daydream while reading...
50 mins ago
Who carried Covid-19 to the Queen?

According to a TV host, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive...
55 mins ago
Ayeza Khan praises Mira Sethi for her sizzling pictures

Author and actor Mira Sethi recently set temperatures soaring after she shared...
1 hour ago
Feroze Khan creates shelter for birds as a part of his 'Feed the Needy'

Feroze Khan is super involved in the project to create shelters for...
2 hours ago
The Queen Elizabeth II death rumour spread by Hollywood has sparked ridicule

After a gossip website with 2.8 million Instagram followers announced her death,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Princess Diana
1 min ago
Princess Diana’s suggestion was met with a lovely answer from Prince William

Princess Diana gave her son Prince William some advice when it was...
Wordle Answer Today
5 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 24th February #250 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 250 that was released today, February 24,...
African experts call for BRICS to expand scope after COVID-19
7 mins ago
African experts call for BRICS to expand scope after COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- After COVID-19 exposed some challenges bedeviling the...
IU vs PZ
7 mins ago
PSL 2022: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600