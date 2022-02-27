Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 06:05 pm
Shibani Dandekar gets a tattoo of her wedding date

Web Desk BOL News

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar got a tattoo

Shibani Dandekar, an actress and television personality who just married filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar, revealed the date of their wedding tattooed on her arm on Sunday.

Shibani Dandekar posted a number of shots from the latest session on Instagram. Shibani picked the date to be inscribed in Roman numerals—XXI-II-XXII—for the tattoo. On February 21, Shibani and Farhan registered their marriage. On February 19, the pair married at Farhan’s family farmhouse in Khandala.

Shibani Dandekar’s arm was adorned with another tattoo. The number 27 was placed vertically above the wedding date tattoo, along with a symbol. Her ring finger had a tattoo, and her right arm had birds tattooed on it.

Check out here!

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan commented, “I think you have grown more beautiful after getting married (red heart emoji).”

