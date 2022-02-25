Adsence Ad 160X600
Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge
Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a video of herself and Jacqueline Fernandez taking part in the Ba Ba Ben dance challenge on Instagram.
When Jacqueline joined Shilpa as a guest on the actor’s new chat show, Shape of You, which will premiere on Filmy Mirchi’s YouTube channel soon, they taped the video.
Shilpa posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video with Jacqueline from the shoot, in which they are tackling a popular dance challenge based on the song Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (Ba Ba Ben).
Check out the video here!
Shilpa, who is dressed in a denim jumpsuit and black shoes, is seen twerking with Jacqueline, who is dressed in a blue outfit, in the Instagram reel.
