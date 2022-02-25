Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:11 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 08:11 pm
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a video of herself and Jacqueline Fernandez taking part in the Ba Ba Ben dance challenge on Instagram.

When Jacqueline joined Shilpa as a guest on the actor’s new chat show, Shape of You, which will premiere on Filmy Mirchi’s YouTube channel soon, they taped the video.

Shilpa posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video with Jacqueline from the shoot, in which they are tackling a popular dance challenge based on the song Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (Ba Ba Ben).

Check out the video here!

Shilpa, who is dressed in a denim jumpsuit and black shoes, is seen twerking with Jacqueline, who is dressed in a blue outfit, in the Instagram reel.

Read More

33 mins ago
Experts suggest that Kate Middleton 'had her heart set on' a different name for Prince George

The Duke and Duchess' oldest child, Prince George, almost had an entirely...
36 mins ago
Amar Khan or Aima Baig, who stole the show in a red-hot saree? 

From Amar Khan's trailer launch to Aima Baig's sister's nikkah, these two...
39 mins ago
Kate Middleton was photographed on a 'no-fuss' visit to Prince Harry's favourite bar

Following a fast two-day trip to Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge may...
45 mins ago
Kate Middleton's touching reaction as a young child tells her he 'loves her'

While visiting a kindergarten in Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge appeared to...
52 mins ago
Camilla's ambitions after becoming Queen Consort have been revealed

Camilla has spoken out about her emotions in the wake of the...
54 mins ago
Zendaya was 'visibly excited' to eat with Tom Holland in Rome, source

Zendaya is ecstatic to experience swoon-worthy moments with Tom Holland, and she...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
4 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 25 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 25,...
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi's beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire.
5 mins ago
Oscar-winning Hollywood actor visits Karachi’s beach and dances at a wedding in traditional attire

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o, dressed in a traditional lehenga choli at a local...
15 mins ago
Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Netherlands top companies...
Meezan Bank
17 mins ago
Meezan Bank disburses Rs1 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme

KARACHI: Meezan Bank became the first and only Islamic bank to disburse...
Adsence Ad 300X600