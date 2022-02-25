Shilpa Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez complete dance challenge

Shilpa Shetty has created a stir on the internet after posting a video of herself and Jacqueline Fernandez taking part in the Ba Ba Ben dance challenge on Instagram.

When Jacqueline joined Shilpa as a guest on the actor’s new chat show, Shape of You, which will premiere on Filmy Mirchi’s YouTube channel soon, they taped the video.

Shilpa posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video with Jacqueline from the shoot, in which they are tackling a popular dance challenge based on the song Head Shoulders Knees & Toes (Ba Ba Ben).

Check out the video here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa, who is dressed in a denim jumpsuit and black shoes, is seen twerking with Jacqueline, who is dressed in a blue outfit, in the Instagram reel.