Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill joins viral ‘Such a boring day’ trend

Shehnaaz Gill is a well-known figure in the television industry. With her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the actress rose to prominence.

After the amusing ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ and the most-viral ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’, Yashraj Mukhate is back with another hit composition to turn a mundane video clip into a catchy number.

The hilarious drop by Yashraj Mukhate, a video song featuring Bigg Boss 13 competitor Shehnaaz Gill, has gone viral.

Shilpa Shetty is well-known for being active on social media and frequently uploads photos and videos of herself with her followers. Shehnaaz Gill, an actress, recently shared a reel with her. They are shown recreating Shehnaaz Gill’s viral social media dialogue, “Such a boring day.”

Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill’s facial expressions are both humorous and lovely. Shehnaaz is stunning in an all-black ensemble with a high ponytail. Shilpa Shetty was dressed in an orange flowing gown. During a recent shoot for a forthcoming film, the duo created the reel.