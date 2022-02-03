Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:08 pm
Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Fizza and Shiza, the twin sisters from the drama Judwaa is circulating on Twitter, and the reason will give netizens in fits.

A clip from A-Plus TV’s 2020 drama Judwaa is currently circulating on social media in which two brothers marry twin sisters and end up in the wrong rooms on their wedding night, and the internet is confused. A bride freaks out and causes a scene on her wedding night when she realises her groom is actually her brother-in-law. The twins were married in the same house, and the scene has netizens scratching their heads.

After the clip went viral on social media, netizens shared some hilarious memes materials for the drama Judwaa on Twitter. Check it out:

Judwaa is part of the Haqeeqat series, a Pakistani television series that features a variety of family stories. The series, which appears to be based on real-life incidents, had a different cast in each episode. Someone out there experienced something similar.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

