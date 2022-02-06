As the viral Shiza-Fiza fiasco has already left the internet in splits and has seen a plethora of memes about a certain drama clip from Judwaa – Haqeeqat. But it becomes even funnier after comedian Ali Gul Pir gave his rib-tickling touch to the clip.

Ali Gul Pir is the latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of roasting the viral twin sisters Shiza-Fiza clip and is winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, he posted his own version and wrote: “Shiza and Fiza swap mans! #shiza #faraz #zain #fiza #twins #swingingtwins Original video in my story.”

The meme fest from the flabbergasting drama clip, which aired last year, left netizens and even celebrities rolling on the floor laughing.

For those unversed, the drama’s storyline rotates around the twin sisters marrying the wrong groom in an old fashioned way where the brides and grooms did not meet before the wedding.

They saw each other for the first time on their wedding night. The sisters Fiza and Shiza who were set to marry two brothers Zain and Farhan, ended up swapping husbands.

The bride [Shiza] freaks out and causes a scene when she realizes that her groom is actually her brother-in-law and the scene has netizens scratching their heads.