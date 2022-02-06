Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 09:54 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shiza-Fiza fiasco: Ali Gul Pir recreates his own rib-tickling version of the viral clip

Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 09:54 am
Ali Gul Pir Shiza-Fiza fiasco

As the viral Shiza-Fiza fiasco has already left the internet in splits and has seen a plethora of memes about a certain drama clip from Judwaa – Haqeeqat. But it becomes even funnier after comedian Ali Gul Pir gave his rib-tickling touch to the clip.

Ali Gul Pir is the latest celebrity to jump onto the bandwagon of roasting the viral twin sisters Shiza-Fiza clip and is winning hearts.

Taking to Instagram, he posted his own version and wrote: “Shiza and Fiza swap mans! #shiza #faraz #zain #fiza #twins #swingingtwins Original video in my story.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Gul Pir (@therealaligulpir)

Also Read: Shiza and Fizza drama clip trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

The meme fest from the flabbergasting drama clip, which aired last year, left netizens and even celebrities rolling on the floor laughing.

For those unversed, the drama’s storyline rotates around the twin sisters marrying the wrong groom in an old fashioned way where the brides and grooms did not meet before the wedding.

They saw each other for the first time on their wedding night. The sisters Fiza and Shiza who were set to marry two brothers Zain and Farhan, ended up swapping husbands.

The bride [Shiza] freaks out and causes a scene when she realizes that her groom is actually her brother-in-law and the scene has netizens scratching their heads.

Read More

2 hours ago
The perseverance of Scheherezade Junejo

Contrary to popular beliefs, an artist doesn’t always come from a place...
2 hours ago
Hawkeye

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the latest entry into the top...
2 hours ago
Munich: The Edge of (preventing) War

An incredible historical political thriller that melds fact with enjoyable fiction, the...
2 hours ago
Everything you need to know about coloured shampoos

Have you ever been left awe-struck by those Instagram hair transformation videos...
2 hours ago
Guide to a great northern getaway

The Northern areas of Pakistan have long been laurelled as some of...
3 hours ago
Minimal skincare that everyone needs

To have the most stunning glow up ever, skincare tops the checklist....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

14 mins ago
Demise of Lata Mangeshkar marks end of an era in music: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday...
Lata Mangeshkar condolences
1 hour ago
Bollywood stars pay homage to acclaimed singer Lata Mangeshkar

The Bollywood fraternity and fans are mourning the sad demise of acclaimed...
2 hours ago
20 terrorists killed during Panjgur, Naushki operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have killed 20 terrorists during operations in Panjgur and...
car
2 hours ago
Car prices rev up: Local assemblers and importers raise up to Rs150,000

KARACHI: The Finance Supplementary Act, 2022 imposes several taxation measures on the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600